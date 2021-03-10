Biden’s German Shepherds Involved in Biting Incident at White House

President Joe Biden’s two German Shepherds, Major and Champ, have been sent back to Delaware following an incident at the White House.

CNN reports that 3-year-old Major was involved in a “biting incident” with an unidentified member of security.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki briefly commented on the situation during an interview on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe.’.

Psaki said she didn’t have “any specifics” but that the two dogs were “part of the Bidens' family.” .

I don’t have any updates for you, Mika, on reports about an incident.

But what I can tell you as a dog lover—I know you are—is that Major and Champ are part of the Bidens’ family.

They’re members of the family, Jen Psaki, to 'Morning Joe'.

She went on to point out that it is not unusual for Major and Champ to go to Delaware when first lady Jill Biden travels.

They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling, and they’re adjusting to their new home.

But I don’t have any more on those reports, I just know that they’re beloved members of the family, and of course of the White House family, too, Jen Psaki, to 'Morning Joe'.

Michael LaRosa, spokesman for the first lady, later confirmed that the dogs went to Delaware to “stay with family friends” while Jill traveled.

A White House official reportedly told NBC News that the dogs “[would] be back.”