Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko gathered to pay tribute to victims who died during protests at Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis, Senegal on Tuesday, March 9.

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko gathered to pay tribute to victims who died during protests at Gaston Berger University in Saint-Louis, Senegal on Tuesday, March 9.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Chrispy9498.