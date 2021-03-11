President Biden signs $1.9T stimulus package

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress, the American Rescue Plan.
Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus package, triggering $1,400 checks for many Americans
Washington Post
The House approved the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Wednesday, which includes $1,400 stimulus payments for Americans..