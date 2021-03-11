Cases down, vaccinations up 1 year into COVID-19 pandemic

One year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, communities still working to keep cases down and vaccinate as many people as possible.

FROM HOSTING AN A-F-CCHAMPIONSHIP - TOHOSTING THOUSANDSWANTING TO GET ACOVID-19 VACCINE.MISSOURI GOVERNORMIKE PARSON -ANNOUNCES A MASSVACCINATION EVENT ISCOMING TO ARROWHEADSTADIUM.THE 2-DAY EVENT WILLVACCINATE UP TO 6-THOUSAND PEOPLE.IT'S SCHEDULED TO BEGINNEXT FRIDAY - MARCH19TH - AND WRAP UPSATURDAY MARCH 20TH.THE EVENTS WILL FROMFORM 9 A-M TO 7 P-M BOTHDAYS.THIS CLINIC WILL USE THEJOHNSON AND JOHNSONVACCINE - SO THOSE WHORECEIVE THE SHOT - WILLNOT HAVE TO RETURN FORA SECOND DOSE.THOSE WHO HAVE SIGNEDUP FOR A VACCINETHROUGH THE JACKSONCOUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT - WILL BESELECTED FOR THIS CLINIC- AND NOTIFIED TO SET UPAN APPOINTMENT.WE REACHED OUT TOMAYOR QUINTON LUCASWHO SAID QUOTE:"THE STATE"SANNOUNCEMENT OF ACOVID-19 LARGE-SCALEVACCINATION EVENT ATARROWHEAD STADIUM IS AGOOD, IF BELATED, STEP -BUT ONE MASS-VACCINATION EVENT ISNOT ENOUGH...I WILL CONTINUE OUREFFORTS WITH FEMAADDITIONAL EVENTS, ANDWILL CONTINUE WORKINGWITH GOVERNOR PARSONAND AND MISSOURIGOVERNMENT TO GETMORE VACCINES TOKANSAS CITY."THE GOVERNOR'SANNOUNCEMENT COMESON THE 1-YEARANNIVERSARY OF COVID-19BEING DECLARED AGLOBAL PANDEMIC.THIS VIRUS HAS MADE ANIMPACT ON EVERYONE -AND SO MUCH HASCHANGED.BUT THINGS LOOK AT LOTBETTER TODAY - THANTHEY DID ON THIS DAY IN20-20.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEEXPLAINS WHERE WESTAND - RIGHT NOW.One year after COVID-19 wasdeclared a global pandemic,the nation and Kansas Cityare still recovering.

But itseems like we might beheaded in that direction withthe effort to get everyonevaccinated"It was great.

It's the rightthing to do.

I want this crap tobe over with and get backnormal."Bill Worley got his vaccineone of the UnifiedGovernment healthdepartment's clinics.

Theyopened it up to walk-ins forpeople 65 years and older."You know, when I was a kigoing to school every year orso we'd get a poliovaccination.

And polio is gone,so maybe we can get rid ofthis stuff tooRight now, only 5.7 percent ofWyandotte County residentshave completed thevaccination process.

Covidcases are much lower rightnow than they were in late2020 but so is testing."The positivity rate among thepeople who are tested is alsodown, so we're seeing lowercases even among peoplewho are tested, which is agood sign but again we don'twant people to lose sight ofthe importance of testing."This is a graph from the Mid-America Regional Councilshowing the number of dailynew cases we had last Marchcompared to today..

LastMarch 15 it was 5.

Thenumber has fluctuated in thelast few days, but as of March10 this year we're at 83.This virus showed hospitalstaff that it was unpredictable."I would have never dreamelast March that we would stillbe anywhere near position weare now, a year from thatperiod of time, so it has beensurprising.""SARAH, WHERE DO BOSTATES STAND INVACCINATIONS?KEVIN, INCLUDING THISVACCINATION SITE HERE INK-C-K --MORE THAN 740-THOUSAND VACCINEDOSES HAVE BEENADMINISTERED IN KANSAS.THAT MEANS 16-POINT-9PERCENT OF THEPOPULATION IN KANSHAS RECEIVED AT LEASTTHEIR FIRST DOSE.ACROSS THE STATE LINE --17-POINT-5 PERCENTAGEOF THE POPULATION HASRECEIVED AT LEAST ONEDOSE.AND STARTING MONDAMISSOURI WILL MOVE INTOITS NEXT VACCINE PHASEIN THAT PHASE, MORETHAN HALF A MILLIONMORE PEOPLE WILL BEELIGIBLE.KEVIN.