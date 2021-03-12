Keg launch into world record books

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company launched their “Big Little Thing” keg into the air from a 20-foot catapult, breaking a world record.

Today -- chico's sierra nevada brewing company had the "big little thing imperial i-p- a" shooting for the moon... and a world record.

Action news' tori apodaca was at the launch with the brewery's latest creation tori intro sierra nevada brewing company is trying to make history today by launching their big little thing keg into the air take nat 3&2&1*launc* take sot robin gregory, communications director at sierra nevada "when we launch a beer we have live sampling or bring the beer to music festivals and other events, but obviously with covid we can't do that" but they still wanted to "launch" their new beer in a big way.

Take sot robin gregory, communications director at sierra nevada "so what bigger way than trying to break a guinness world records title" the record they are trying to beat&253 feet they are doing three different launches&the first to hit a decommissioned trailer full of scrap metal as a target.

The second to invite fans on social media to guess how far the keg can go.

And the third&to break a world record.

Tori standup and they are using this twenty foot catapul behind me to launch the kegs into the air.

Take sot terence sullivan, brand manager at sierra nevada brewing company, official lever puller "they are not full of any beer.

We didn't want to sacrifice any beer.

Beer is for drinking so the 20 foot high 'tre-bu-che' (tre- bue-shay)-style bue-shay)-style catapul that they used to launch was all custom made by sierra nevada brewing company