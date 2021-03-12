Understanding the difference in COVID-19 vaccines

With three options for the COVID-19 vaccination, many want to know exactly what the difference is in each of them.

- with three options for the- covid-19 vaccination many - want to know exactly what is th- difference in each.

- the moderna and pfizer- vaccinations are both two dose- vaccines the require a priming- dose followed by a booster- dose the johnson and johnson is- only one dose.

The- pfizer vaccine has shown to be- 95 percent.

The moderna vaccine- - has shown to be 94.1 percent- effective and the johnson and - johnson has show to be 72 - percent effective.

Clinic - administrator dr. kristian spea- goes into more detail - about each vaccination.

- - - "the moderna and pfizer vaccine- are - both mrna messenger vaccines- what that means is it uses- genetic material to - teach the body how to make- copies of spiked proteins and - - - - the reasons thats good is - because if you are exposed to - the virus its self the covid-19- virus your body has - seen that before and now knows- grow to fight it off effectivel- the other technology- the one that what are just- seeing is the j and j vaccine - it is a viral vector vaccine- - - and this actually uses a virus - harmless virus that enters into- your body and it- teaches same thing it teaches - your body how to to make copies- - - - of the spike protein it is not - live virus it can not hurt you"- all three vaccines are currentl- being administered.

- physicians say that some covid- like sypmtoms may occur after - getting vaccinated.