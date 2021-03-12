Joe Biden says get-togethers for Independence Day possible

President Joe Biden offered Americans hope as he used his first speech since becoming president to announce his plan to make all adults coronavirus vaccine-eligible by May 1.The 78-year-old said he aimed to allow Americans to gather at least in small groups for their annual Fourth of July holiday and “make this Independence Day truly special”.Mr Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including lifting eligibility qualifications, deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and allowing more people to deliver shots.