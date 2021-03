COVID-19: India records highest daily new cases in 2021

Despite vaccination rollout, daily COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India.

Country recorded 23,285 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest single day spike in 2021.

2,61,64,920 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the country so far.

COVID-19 vaccine shots administered to 4,80,740 beneficiaries in India on March 11.

The total active cases in India stand at 1,97,237.

India still needs to fight from the frontline to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.