Judge Reinstates Third-Degree Murder Charge Against Former Cop in George Floyd’s Death

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill reinstated the charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Cahill previously dismissed the charge, but an appellate court ruling in an unrelated case recently established new grounds for it.

Chauvin is already charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Six jurors have been seated after two days of screening, leaving six more to go.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin on March 29