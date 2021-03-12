Veteran's Day Parade at State Fair

Tim:a veterans day parade was among the highlights of the fifth day of the iowa state fair in des moines.

Today's parade down the fair's main concourse featured all types of veteran and active duty groups.

The road was lined with thousands of people who applauded veterans as they marched past.

The parade took place under cloudy skies with a few rain drops falling.

But the weather didn't dampen the enthusiasm of either the spectators or the participants.

" jack: "it's the greatest state fair in the whole country.

You know, it's on the top 10 of the bucket list that came out several years ago.

Just seeing the different participants, you know, the different veterans organizations" many vets say the annual parade at the iowa state fair is an emotional event -- and one that means a