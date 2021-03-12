The next Keystone XL fight is here in Minnesota

After Biden’s shutdown of Keystone XL, the next fight over pipelines has shifted to Minnesota, where the Canadian multinational company Enbridge is currently replacing their Line 3 pipeline.
CNN’s Bill Weir heads to an Enbridge construction site in Northern MN, and visits a protest camp to speak with indigenous activists on the frozen Mississippi River, where sections of the new pipeline will cut through.
This fight could set a precedent for the future of pipelines in America and the fossil fuel industry as a whole.