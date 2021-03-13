Spring forward safely with new batteries for smoke detectors

When you're setting your clocks forward for daylights saving time you might want to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

As we head into the weekend, don't forget daylight saving time starts on sunday... when you're setting your clocks forward ,,, you might want to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors... wtva's taylor tucker spoke with one smoke fire needs specialists on how people can safely spring forward.

Aslive: ask yourself when was the last time you've changed the batteries in your smoke detectors?

Well, now might just be a good time.

((sot)) "they work, they'll save your life you just gotta check them."

Roxanna buddy shepherd roxanna and buddy shepherd drive big trucks.

When they are home, they make it a priority to check their smoke detectors.

((sot)) "when we come home that's the first thing he's going to do, is check the smoke detectors".

Roxanna but, that wasnt always the case.

After an exhaust leak in their truck, they got sick.

That's when they realized what could have saved their lives.

((sot)) "after that we put those carbon monoxide smoke dectors in and lord have mercy it saves our lives."

Roxanna david strange is the vice president of e fire, he says its important to check your smoke alarms regularly.

((sot)) "atleast once a year, but as a fire protection company we say do it twice a year that way you can make sure the smoke alarm will work just in case you need it."

David strange - vice president e fire smoke alarm systems when i asked strange about the effects of carbon moxide he said it's deadly.

Not everyone will be as lucky as roxanna and buddy.

((sot)) "carbon monxide is a silent killer and smoke -- you can die.

You wouldn't know it, it would be too late.

So a smoke detector itself is an early warning.

" david as for roxanna and buddy, checking the batteries in their home and trucks will forever be apart of their routine.

((sot)) "a rule of thumb now is to where we are automatically checking them and changing them" roxanna ((tag)) it's also important to remember , you shoul replace all smoke alarms when they are ten years old.

Reporting in tupelo, taylor tucker wtva 9 news.

..

