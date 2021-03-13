SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Alabama

What a difference 24 hours can make after knocking Kentucky out of the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament all in one fell swoop, Mississippi State taking on one seed Alabama in the SEC Tournament.

Alley-oop from jahvon - quinerly to jaden - shackelford.

Bama leads 16-7.

- bama would lead 47-19 at the- half.

- 2nd half: alabama is rolling...- herbert jones to jaden- shackelford who drops the three- and bama's lead is huge..

52- - - - 19.

- 2nd half: the bench is cleared- and darius miles to tyler barne- - - - who lays it in and the bama - bench explodes with joy.

Bama -