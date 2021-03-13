Daily politics briefing: March 13

The key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 13 as a vigil for Sarah Everard in south London has been cancelled and organisers said details of a “virtual gathering” will be announced instead.Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs the Joint Committee on Human Rights, said the law on freedom of association amid the coronavirus pandemic should be clarified.She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have said previously that the law on this should be made clearer.“The relationship between the Human Rights Act and its protection of freedom of association and the new Covid regulations has not been clearly spelt out.“The police’s response to do a blanket ban, to say we can treat everybody equally by stopping all freedom of associations, is not the right way to go about it.”She urged the Government to clarify the regulations to help the police and people who want to organise vigils.