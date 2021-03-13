First Responders Bill GMK 031221

A bill increasing benefits for first responders injured in the line of duty is headed to the house for a vote.

First resonder benefits gavel 2.jpg a bill increasing benefits for first responders injured in the line of duty is headed to the house for a vote.

L3: good morning kentucky!

White bill increases medical retirement benefits for first responders headed ... a house committee passed senate bill 1-69.... raising medical retirement benefits for first responders from 25-percent to 75- percent.

It would also provide medical retirees with health insurance.

The bill is sponsored by republican senator chris mcdaniel of taylor mills..

Who was approached by the wife of darrell hyche.... a louisville metro police narcotics officers... shot twice in the head in 20-18 during a traffic stop.

He survived.... but his wife, cathy, says his recovery has been difficult.

She says he tried to return to work.... but suffered debilitating headaches and was sick every day.

She says his only option was to medically retire and accept just 25- percent of his average monthly salary.

The bill has already