KY Vaccine Eligibility 3/12/2021

More Kentuckians will be eligible for vaccines Monday with Phase 1-C expanding to include anyone 16 and older.
Alabama expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility
More people in the state will be eligble for vaccinations.
Phase 1-c is expanding to include..
Everyone ages 16 and older with a medical or behavioral health condition.
That does not include smoking.
Vaccination sites will stilll be prioritizing people...ages 60 and oder.
Also begining monday...expanded nursing home or long term care indoor-visits.
The visitations will now include the 285 federally regulated, medicare-certified
Hope is on the horizon as President Biden challenged states to make everyone 18 and older eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by..