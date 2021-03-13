KY Vaccine Eligibility 3/12/2021

More Kentuckians will be eligible for vaccines Monday with Phase 1-C expanding to include anyone 16 and older.

More people in the state will be eligble for vaccinations.

Everyone ages 16 and older with a medical or behavioral health condition.

Phase 1-c is expanding to include..

Everyone ages 16 and older with a medical or behavioral health condition.

That does not include smoking.

Vaccination sites will stilll be prioritizing people...ages 60 and oder.

Also begining monday...expanded nursing home or long term care indoor-visits.

The visitations will now include the 285 federally regulated, medicare-certified