It for tuesday not too bad c1 3 march madness kicks off this week -- and as you're getting those brackets ready -- only one kentucky team is taking part..

The morehead state eagles will take on the west virginia mountaineers this friday in the first round of the n-c- double a tourney..

L3: news at noon white fans and businesses cheer on the eagles morehead for the first time in ten years -- the men's basketball team is playing int the n-c-double-a tournament.

Restaurant owners in morehead say it was important to get in on the celebration -- while social distancing..

And while they would've loved to pack the house for a special occasion... that would be a technical foul!

Fans say the restrictions are understandable... but many miss those big watch parties.

The eagles will take on the west virginia mountaineers friday at 9-50 eastern time at lucas oil stadium..

The game will air on tru-tv..

We mentioned that march is colorectal cancer awareness month.

Explain what colon cancer is for people who really don't understand it.

Dr. taylor: colon cancer is essentially a cancer of the large intestine.

And so if you remember your anatomy as a high school student or anything, the large intestine is what does the final processing for our food that we've taken in, and colon cancer has a very well-studied potential risk of, if you have a history of polyps or you have a history of some bleeding, increased risk of colon cancer.

And unfortunately,not as many people get screened for colon cancer as they should.

And people like myself, unfortunately, i will see patients that have never had a colonoscopy, and it's definitely a benefit to get screened effectively.

Cody adams- host: one of the things that i think is interesting is, for so many years, there was a set age on when you had to get your colonoscopy, or you were supposed to.

But unfortunately, that age keeps creeping downward, right?

I mean, it's not that old mentality that we had.

Dr. taylor: right.

Yeah.

So a lot of the guidelines in the past have had age 50, and that's what people would traditionally associate with colon cancer screening.

Unfortunately, there's been a larger population presenting to people, like myself or surgeons, that are below the age of 50.

And so there's been a push that the american cancer society, and a lot of the screening physicians with gastroenterology, have recommended lowering the age to 45.

And that's something that's taken off in the last year, because there are quite a few patients that are showing up below the age 50.

Dr. taylor: now, there's some other scenarios are, if anyone has a family history of colon cancer, they should be screened earlier, especially if they have a first degree relative, if their mom or dad or sibling had colorectal cancer, getting screened, usually 10 years ahead of the national recommendation.

That's what currently the nccn guidelines would recommend.

And so, as you said, the age is creeping younger and younger,but unfortunately, it seems that colon cancer risk is increasing in that population, disproportionately.

Cody adams- host: doctor, thank you.

Plenty of good information.

We'll get that up on our website, wtvq.com, for people to get a hold of as well.

Again, thank you so much,