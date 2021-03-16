Gov. Gavin Newsom Launches Campaign Against Likely Recall

California Gov.
Gavin Newsom established a political committee Monday to begin raising money to defend his seat in a potential recall election, the strongest acknowledgment to date that he expects to be on the ballot this year.
