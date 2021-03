Bank employees continue nationwide strike for 2nd consecutive day

Bank employees continued their strike on the second day following the call off the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU) on March 16.

UFBU had called a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.

Few bank services are affected in wake of strike across the country.

UFBU, which has 9 bank unions under it, has called for a two-day nationwide strike started from March 15.