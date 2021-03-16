Tiffany Haddish Calls Nicki Minaj Disrespectful

Haddish was recently called the "Nicki Minaj of comedy right now" while participating in a Clubhouse chat.

Another person said she's better than Minaj because she "shows up on time.".

This prompted Haddish to chime in.

And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity, Tiffany Haddish, via 'TMZ'.

It's unclear why the two celebrities may have beef with each other.

But during the 2018 VMAs, Haddish made a joke about Fifth Harmony that didn't sit well with Minaj.

Don't be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b----!, Nicki Minaj, via 2018 MTV VMAs