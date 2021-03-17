Karnataka CD Scandal: Family claims woman kidnapped, files complaint| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a virtual meeting today with all chief ministers to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in several states.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government was mismanaging the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The parents of the woman allegedly involved in the sex-for-job CD scandal in Karnataka claimed that she had been abducted and her life was in danger.

A BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, Ram Swaroop Sharma, was found dead at his residence in Delhi today, the police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide.

#Covid19 #KarnatakaSexCDScandal #AmbaniBombScare