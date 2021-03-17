How to stay fit in the pandemic

Covid-19 has changed the way many people look at fitness.

Shredding pounds has given way to immunity building, and physical fitness has expanded to include mental well-being.

With gyms closed during the lockdowns, virtual exercises and home workouts have gained immense popularity, and an explosion in fitness tech has replaced the gym’s personal trainer.

So, how permanent is this shift?

Is it a temporary trend or here to stay?

As 2021 begins, what are some of the most pressing fitness requirements?

In this edition of WorklifeIndia, we discuss how to stay fit during a pandemic.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Jitendra Chouksey, founder, Fittr; Ira Trivedi, yoga guru; Jinal Shah, nutritionist