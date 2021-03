Joe Biden reponds to surge in migrants heading towards United States | Oneindia News

US President Joe Biden has urged migrants not to come to the United States, as criticism mounted over a surge in people arriving at the southern border with Mexico.

Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News, 'Yes I can say quite clearly don't come over ... Don't leave your town or city or community'.

On January 20, his first day in office, Biden scrapped several of Donald Trump's contentious immigration policies.

