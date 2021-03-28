Biden: 'Very confident' about immigration plan

[NFA] When asked if he is planning a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border like former President Donald Trump said he might do, President Biden said he doesn't care what the "other guy does." Yahaira Jacquez reports.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he had a plan to confront the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border where thousands of migrants - many of them children - seeking asylum are being held in overwhelmed temporary facilities.

Biden: "We are putting in place a plan that I feel very confident about and I don't care what the other guy does." The "other guy" was Biden's way of referring to former president Donald Trump.

Biden was asked about a claim Trump made on Fox Business news the night before that HE might pay a visit the border.

The number of migrants caught at the border has climbed sharply in recent weeks, thrusting Biden into an emerging humanitarian and political crisis a little more than two months after he took office.

On Saturday about 500 migrant girls aged 13-17 were dropped off at the San Diego Convention Center where they will be staying as their asylum cases are processed.

The unaccompanied minors have not been subject to a Trump era COVID-19 public health order that allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Texas, shared these photos with CBS, showing migrants with foil blankets waiting to be processed at the U.S. Mexico border... plus, photos of families under a bridge in McAllen, Texas... as they wait to get into a holding facility.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Are all of the people we're seeing here, were they expelled from the U.S. or were they released into the US?

REP.

CUELLAR: "Combination of two is what we see.

Title 42, which is a 1944 law, the health- public health rationale, is used mainly for 71% of the crossers which are single adults.

There are some family units that have been returned to Mexico depending on the age of the kids that are with them.

So what we're seeing is at that particular facilities, they might want to move them into another Border Patrol facility.

And if they don't, this is what's happening.

Some will be returned, but over 2,000 of them have been released into the United States without a notice to appear.

U.S. Border Patrol caught roughly 100,000 migrants at the border in February, the highest monthly level since a spike in mid-2019.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that border crossings are on pace for the highest level in 20 years.