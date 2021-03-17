Starmer: Sarah Everard case must be 'watershed moment' for tackling 'epidemic of violence against women and girls'

Sir Keir Starmer said the Sarah Everard case must be a “watershed moment” for tackling the “epidemic of violence against women and girls”.Sir Keir told the Commons: “The Stephen Lawrence case showed the poison of structural and institutional racism, the James Bulger case made us question the nature of our society and the safety of our children."The Prime Minister acknowledged the need for a "cultural and social change in attitudes".