A seven-year-old has become an online sensation for recording her own version of The Wellerman – and sings about being able to play again when Covid is gone.

Frankie-Rose sang: "There once was a virus that traveled over sea the name of the virus was Covid-19, it's got vaccinations but you're under 18 you would not get it just now.