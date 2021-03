Coronavirus vaccine: 25 million receive first dose

Here is a look at all the latest figures behind the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme.Government data up to March 16 shows that of the 27,032,671 jabs given in the UK so far, 25,273,226 were first doses – a rise of 433,320 on the previous day.

Some 1,759,445 were second doses, an increase of 95,799.