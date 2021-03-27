Coronavirus vaccine: 29.7 million receive first dose

Here is a look at all the latest figures behind the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme.Government data up to March 26 shows that of the 33,020,952 jabs given in the UK so far, 29,727,435 were first doses – a rise of 411,305 on the previous day.Some 3,293,517 were second doses, an increase of 283,654.