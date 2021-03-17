See the moment a fireworks explosion shook a neighborhood

Two people were killed after a powerful commercial fireworks explosion in Ontario, California, according to the city fire department.
CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reports.
Two people were killed after a powerful commercial fireworks explosion in Ontario, California, according to the city fire department.
CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reports.
This is the moment around noon on Tuesday (March 16) when Paige Sipple was minding her business when she heard a huge boom.
A massive explosion caused by commercial-grade fireworks at a house in Ontario, California killed two people and rocked the..