8 Dead in Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings, Most of Them Asian Women

Seven women and one man were killed in shootings at three massage parlors across Atlanta and Acworth, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

Police arrested gunman Robert Aaron Long, who claimed he viewed the spas as “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”.

The attack comes as nearly 3,800 hate incidents were reported against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. over the last year.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a press conference on Wednesday to address the shootings and the potential racial motivation.

It is unacceptable, it is hateful and it has to stop, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, via press conference