BJP to approach EC after former allege TMC of hurling bombs in North 24 Parganas

As West Bengal elections are approaching, BJP on March 18 alleged that three people hurled bombs at around 15 places and destroyed CCTV cameras in North 24 Parganas' Jagaddal area leaving 3 injured.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that TMC is synonymous with 'politics of violence'.

He further urged the Election Commission to take the incident as a warning for the upcoming state assembly eletions.

Vijayvargiya said, "Even after implementation of MCC, goons are hurling bombs and firing bullets there.

Election Commission should take it as a warning otherwise we suspect polling would not happen peacefully there." Reacting on the incident BJP leader Mukul Roy said that party will speak to the election commission as what needs to be done on it.