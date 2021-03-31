WB polls: Clash breaks out between TMC, BJP workers in North 24 Parganas

Clash broke out between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers over the submission of nominations on March 31 in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas.

To control the situation, security forces resorted to baton charge.

Few workers and supporters got injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Nandigram ahead of second phase of assembly elections.

The Bengal assembly elections are being held in eight phases, the second phase of the election will be held on April 01.