Bengal: TMC-BJP workers clash in North 24 Parganas; Sec 144 imposed in Nandigram

A clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Wednesday.

The clash erupted in Barrackpore allegedly over submission of nomination papers.

Vehicles parked in the area were damaged.

Police resorted to baton charges to control the situation in the area.

The incident left a few party workers and supporters injured.

Meanwhile, section 144 imposed in Nandigram ahead of the second phase of polls.

The second phase of Bengal polls on April 1 will see voting in 30 assembly constituencies.

These 30 seats are spread across Bankura, West, and East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas.

The eight-phase polling will conclude on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.