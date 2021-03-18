WB polls: PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee's 'khela hobe' slogan

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'khela hobe' slogan for the upcoming assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe.'

'Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe,' 'Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe,' 'Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe,' said PM Modi during his address in poll-bound West Bengal's Purulia district on March 18.

WB will go to polls in eight phases starting from March 27.

Where on one hand BJP wants to end the 10-year rule of TMC government, TMC on other hand is campaigning hard to get another five years in the state.