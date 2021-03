Hancock: UK supply of Covid vaccines delayed

Matt Hancock says the UK is still on track to meet its vaccination target despite supply chain issues.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary said a batch of 1.7m doses has been delayed but praised the work of the Serum Institute in India as well as AstraZeneca and Pfizer for their ‘remarkable’ work in this ‘historic endeavour’.

Report by Chinnianl.

