Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 18, 2021

Church bells toll on day of remembrance for COVID-19 victims in Italy

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:35s 0 shares 1 views
Church bells toll on day of remembrance for COVID-19 victims in Italy
Church bells toll on day of remembrance for COVID-19 victims in Italy

Church bells across Italy tolled to honour the dead on a day of remembrance for COVID-19 casualties on Thursday (March 18).

Footage filmed by @pierani shows a church in Bergamo ringing its bells.

Church bells across Italy tolled to honour the dead on a day of remembrance for COVID-19 casualties on Thursday (March 18).

Footage filmed by @pierani shows a church in Bergamo ringing its bells.

Italy was one of the first nations to be hit by the coronavirus and among the first to impose strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like