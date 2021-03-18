Church bells toll on day of remembrance for COVID-19 victims in Italy

Footage filmed by @pierani shows a church in Bergamo ringing its bells.

Church bells across Italy tolled to honour the dead on a day of remembrance for COVID-19 casualties on Thursday (March 18).

Church bells across Italy tolled to honour the dead on a day of remembrance for COVID-19 casualties on Thursday (March 18).

Footage filmed by @pierani shows a church in Bergamo ringing its bells.

Italy was one of the first nations to be hit by the coronavirus and among the first to impose strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.