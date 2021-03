European regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefits of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine “outweigh the possible risks”.Emer Cooke, EMA executive director, told a press briefing: “The committee has come to a clear scientific conclusion.“This is a safe and effective vaccine.

Its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19, with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation, outweigh the possible risks.