Whately: EU must not block Covid vaccine export to UK

Care Minister Helen Whately says the European Union must stick to its committment to not block Covid vaccines entering the UK.

EU leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss a ban on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK.

Report by Alibhaiz.

