Google to Spend $7 Billion on Data Centers and Office Space in US This Year

CEO Sundar Pichai announced the company's upcoming investment in a blog post on March 18.

Google's expansion will affect 19 states, potentially creating close to 10,000 new full-time positions.

Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google’s culture, and it will continue to be an important part of our future, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, via CNBC.

Pichai's post mentioned the expansion that the company has planned for California, where Google's main hub of operation is located.

So we continue to make significant investments in our offices around the country, as well as our home state of California, where we will be investing over $1 billion this year, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, via CNBC.

Thousands of new jobs are slated for the company's current infrastructure in Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Washington.

New offices are planned for Houston, Seattle and Mississippi.

This will help bring more jobs and investment to diverse communities as part of our previously announced racial equity commitments, Sundar Pichai, Google CEO, via CNBC