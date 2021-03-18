Gov. Ron DeSantis Says State Won’t Be ‘Doing Any Vaccine Passports’

“We're not doing any vaccine passports, that’s totally unacceptable,” he said.
“And if folks start doing that privately, then we might have a role to play there as well because I think it’s unacceptable.” Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3lt28Q6
“We're not doing any vaccine passports, that’s totally unacceptable,” he said.
“And if folks start doing that privately, then we might have a role to play there as well because I think it’s unacceptable.” Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3lt28Q6
Gov. Ron DeSantis said that starting on Monday, more Floridians will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
At a news conference in Sebastian, Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the changing possibilities of the COVID-19..