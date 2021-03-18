Gov. Ron DeSantis Says State Won’t Be ‘Doing Any Vaccine Passports’
“We're not doing any vaccine passports, that’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

"We're not doing any vaccine passports, that's totally unacceptable," he said.

"And if folks start doing that privately, then we might have a role to play there as well because I think it's unacceptable."