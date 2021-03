Long vaccination line

HANNIBAL REPORTS - THEREWERE LONG LINES AND WAITTIMES AT SMITH WILLSSTADIUM.

ON TUESDAY THE STATEEXPANDED VACCINEELIGIBILITY TO EVERYMISSISSIPPIAN 16 YEARS ANDOLDER...A MAJOR STEPFORWARD IN THE BATTLEAGAINST COVID- 19.NAT POP -SEVERE WEATHERVOWEDNESDAY'S STORM CREATEDA COMPLICATION FOR THESTATE WITH EVERYVACCINATIONCANCELED AND RESCHEDULED.SOT ENG0192ó TOMEKA BETHEA00:22- THEY RESCHEDULED MYAPPOINTMENT FROMYESTERDAY BECAUSE OF THESTORM OR WHATEVER SO I GUESSWAIT SO LONG 00:29QUICK NAT CARS LINEDUPVOAT SMITH WILLS STADIUM THEPARKING LOT WAS PACKED WITHPEOPLE WAITING TO GET THEIRCOVID-19 VACCINATION.YOU CAN SEE LONG LINES OFCARS AND EVEN LONGER WAITTIMES THAN USUAL.SOT00:43- ABOUT 3 HOURS 00:45ENG0215- TONI WALTON00:18- I GOT HERE ABOUT12:30 I GUESS AND SO IT'SBEEN ALMOST 2 AND HALF ALITTLE BIT LONGER THAN THATHOURS 00:22VOA SPOKESPERSON FROM THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAYSTHIS IS THE RESULT PEOPLEWITH RESCHEDULEDAPPOINTMENTS FOR A LATERDATE..SHOWING UP ONTHURSDAY INSTEAD AND THEYSAY ITS NOT RELATED TO THESTATES EXPANSION OFELIGIBILITY.AS OF MARCH 18TH THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISREPORTING 1.2 TOTAL DOSESADMINISTERED AND NEARLY340,000 PEOPLE VACCINATEDIN THE STATE.CECIL HANNIBAL LIVE ATTHE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENTCECIL WHAT DID THE HEALTDEPARTMENT SAY PEOPLE WITHAPPOINTMENTS SHOULD DOMOVING FORWARD?FROM WHAT WE KNOW THEYWEREN'T TURNING PEOPLEAWAY THAT DIDN'T HAVEAPPOINTMENTS BUT THEY'RESYSTEM RESCHEDULESAPPOINTMENTS AND SENDS T