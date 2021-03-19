Armie Hammer accused of raping woman in Los Angeles

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles.The woman, a 24-year-old named only as Effie, made the allegations during a virtual press conference held by high-profile US lawyer Gloria Allred.In a statement to the PA news agency, Hammer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler described the allegations as “outrageous” and said his client “welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight”.