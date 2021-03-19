Armie Hammer accused of raping woman in Los Angeles

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been accused of raping a woman in Los Angeles.The woman, a 24-year-old named only as Effie, made the allegations during a virtual press conference held by high-profile US lawyer Gloria Allred.In a statement to the PA news agency, Hammer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler described the allegations as “outrageous” and said his client “welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight”.
LAPD investigating Armie Hammer for rape allegation from 2017
