Dowden 'desperate' to get back into the pub in April

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says he is "desperate to get back into the pub" when Covid restrictions are eased in April.

He confirmed the Euros 2021 will take place with both the semi-final and final set to take place in London's Wembley Stadium.

Report by Alibhaiz.

