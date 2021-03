Biden falls thrice while boarding his Air Force One Plane, Video goes viral | OneIndia News

A video of US President Joe Biden stumbling upon the staircase thrice while boarding his Air Force One plane yesterday is going rounds on twitter.

The White House Press Secretary Karine has assured that the President is doing 100 percent fine.

‘It was very windy.

I almost fell coming up the steps myself’ she said.

