Who else than a Chaiwala will understand your pain: PM Modi to Assam tea workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured tea workers of Assam to "further improve" their quality of life during a rally in Chabua town on March 20.

"Ek chaiwala, aapke dard ko nahi samjhega toh kaun samjhega... I assure you that NDA government will accelerate the efforts to further improve the quality of life for tea garden workers.

The organic oranges of Assam are reaching Middle-East and Europe," said PM Modi.