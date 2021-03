Suvendu Adhikari: Speaking against Modi is speaking against Bharat Mata | Oneindia News

Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives TMC new abbreviation, calls it Terror, Murder, Corruption.

Rahul Gandhi promises 365 daily to tea workers in Assam.

Suvendu Adhikari says speaking against PM Modi is speaking against democracy and Bharat Mata.

Anil Deshmukh assures State Government’s cooperation in the Mukesh Ambani Bomb case.

Delhi Mahila Congress protest against Uttarakhand CM over ‘Ripped Jeans’ remark.

