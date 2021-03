Londoners receive jab as UK hits vaccine milestone

Government data up to March 19 suggests that 26,853,407 people aged 18 and over have now received a first dose of the jab - around 51% of the population.

In central London today patients were very grateful to receive the the Oxford - AstraZeneca vaccine.

Report by Blairm.

