Prime Minister on Covid jab: I did not feel a thing

Boris Johnson says he "literally did not feel a thing" after receiving his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at London's St Thomas' Hospital.His jab comes as new figures suggest half of adults in England are likely to have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine – making it the first of the four UK nations to pass this symbolic milestone.