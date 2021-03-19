Boris Johnson Receives AstraZeneca Vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as several European countries started inoculating their populations again after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the jab was "safe and effective".

Countries including France, Germany and Italy re-started their vaccine programmes with the Oxford jab, reversing an earlier decision to pause it over blood clot concerns.

Britain is facing a shortfall in coronavirus vaccine supplies that may delay the start of jabs for the under-50s.

But the prime minister said the drop would not impact on the government’s roadmap schedule.

Report by Avagninag.

