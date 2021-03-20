Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson gets his first jab of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

British PM Boris Johnson received his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine on Friday.

The 56-year-old UK PM took to Twitter and shared a video urging the public to do the same.

Johnson received the jab at Gassiot House Outpatient Centre in London's St Thomas' Hospital.

Last year, Johnson was diagnosed with Covid and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Johnson had spent a week at St Thomas' Hospital including three days in intensive care.

AstraZeneca's jab, developed with Oxford, provides the bulk of Britain's inoculation campaign.

A large portion of its supply has also been produced by the Serum Institute of India.